Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 13 Toscafund Asset Management
* Response to statement by Daisy Group Plc
* Confirm that they are currently at a preliminary stage of considering a possible cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Daisy
* Toscafund, Penta and Matthew Riley are not yet considered joint offerors for purposes of code but are in discussions with takeover panel and Daisy in respect of this matter
* There is no certainty that any offer will be made nor of the level of consideration which might be attached to any such offer Source text for Eikon:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)