TOKYO Aug 18 Toshiba Corp proposed
adding a new slate of outsiders to take a majority of seats on
its board of directors, aiming to bolster governance of the
laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate following a $1.2 billion
accounting scandal.
It also proposed keeping interim President Masashi Muromachi
in his role on a more permanent basis, confirming media reports,
opting to maintain stability but possibly disappointing some
investors who hoped for a new leader.
Toshiba will seek approval of the candidates at an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting in late September.
The company said it was likely to report a net loss for its
latest financial year ended in March. It also estimated an
operating profit of 170 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for the year.
($1 = 124.2900 yen)
