Western Digital expects ruling on injunction request by mid-July -source

TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.