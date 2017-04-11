BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Toshiba Corp will make every effort to avoid being delisted by the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), the company's CEO said on Tuesday, after releasing delayed third-quarter results with a disclaimer from its auditor.
"The decision on any delisting is for the stock exchange to make," Satoshi Tsunakawa said at a press briefing in Tokyo. "We will do our utmost to avoid it."
The results filing for the three months to end-December carried a disclaimer from auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata LLC that it was unable to form an opinion of the results.
Such a disclaimer is one of several criteria the TSE can use to justify removing companies from the bourse. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
