By Taro Fuse
| TOKYO, April 12
TOKYO, April 12 Broadcom Ltd offered
about 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion) for Toshiba Corp's
chip unit, the highest among 10 or so bidders who participated
in the first round of offers, a source briefed on the matter
said.
Taiwan's Foxconn made the second highest offer, of
about 2 trillion yen, the source said, declining to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak on the matter
publicly.
Broadcom and Foxconn were among four suitors selected to
proceed to the second round, several sources said, adding that
Broadcom has partnered with U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake
Partners LP.
South Korea's SK Hynix Inc and Toshiba's chip
joint venture partner Western Digital Corp are the other
suitors, but Western Digital's offer was far lower than those of
Broadcom and Foxconn, the source said.
The size of SK Hynix's offer was not immediately known.
Toshiba has said it needs to sell most or all of the prized
business to cover charges related to U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse Electric that threaten the Japanese conglomerate's
future.
Representatives for Broadcom, Silver Lake, Foxconn and
Western Digital could not be reached immediately for comment
outside of regular business hours. A Toshiba spokeswoman
declined to comment on the specifics of the sale process.
($1 = 109.6700 yen)
(Reporting by Taro Fuse; Writing by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)