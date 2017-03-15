TOKYO, March 15 A Japanese state-backed fund may
invest in Toshiba Corp's memory chip business as a
minority partner - a move that would help the government prevent
a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security, sources
familiar with the matter said.
Discussions on a potential investment are, however, at a
very early stage and may not develop further as some people
within the government are concerned it could be seen as a
publicly funded bailout, one of the sources said.
If the fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan
(INCJ), teamed up with a bidder that would give the suitor a
major advantage as it would represent a government stamp of
approval, the sources said, declining to be identified as they
were not authorised to speak on the matter.
Cutting-edge chips are at the heart of robotics, artificial
intelligence and connected devices and the government is worried
that key technology could be transferred to China, people with
knowledge of the matter have said previously.
The government is prepared to use Japan's foreign exchange
and foreign trade laws to control the auction if need be, they
said.
Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko has said the ministry, which
oversees INCJ, has no plans to rescue Toshiba. An INCJ spokesman
said on Wednesday the fund would not comment on speculation.
Toshiba said it would not comment on specifics of the sale
process. Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa said on Tuesday,
however, that it would take national security concerns into
account.
In crisis over its Westinghouse nuclear business, Toshiba
has put up most or even all of its prized memory chip business
for sale to cope with an upcoming $6.3 billion writedown and to
create a buffer for potential losses down the road.
Separately a person with direct knowledge said that the
government-backed Development Bank of Japan would be willing to
lend support. It was not immediately clear what form that
support would take.
A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
Sources have said potential bidders include Western Digital
Corp which operates a Japanese chip plant with Toshiba,
rivals Micron Technology Inc and SK Hynix Inc
. They also include Taiwan's TSMC and
Foxconn as well as financial investors such as Bain
Capital.
Toshiba has so far received bids that value the entire unit
as high as 2 trillion yen ($17.4 billion), said a source with
direct knowledge of the matter. Bidders have been asked to
present their offers by March 29, he said.
INCJ was involved in an attempt to rescue liquid crystal
display maker Sharp Corp about a year ago with the
government aiming to broker a merger between it and Japan
Display Inc. Sharp, however, reached an agreement to be
bought by Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry.
($1 = 114.6900 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Additional
reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)