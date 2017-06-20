TOKYO, June 20 Embattled Toshiba Corp
will pick a Japanese government-led group of Japanese, U.S. and
South Korean firms and funds to buy the conglomerate's
semiconductor business, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.
The group includes the state-backed fund Innovation Network
Corp of Japan, the government's Development Bank of Japan, and
U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, sources have told
Reuters.
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc and the core
banking unit of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc are to provide financing under the consortium's
proposal, they said.
NHK said Toshiba, which needs to sell the prized chips unit
to cover billions of dollars of losses from its now-bankrupt
U.S. nuclear unit, is in the final stages of deciding on the
group as preferred bidder.
Toshiba could not immediately be reached outside business
hours.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka; Writing by
William Mallard; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie)