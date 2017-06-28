TOKYO, June 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Wednesday it had not yet reached a final agreement with
the preferred bidder for its chip unit as negotiations with
several of the parties that make up the consortium were still
ongoing.
Toshiba said in a statement that it aimed to reach an
agreement as soon as possible.
The ailing Japanese conglomerate, which had pledged to sign
a definitive agreement with a preferred bidder by Wednesday's
shareholder meeting, is rushing to sell the prized unit to cover
billions of dollars in cost overruns at its bankrupt
Westinghouse nuclear unit.
The preferred bidder consortium is led by Japanese
government investors and includes U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)