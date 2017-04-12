By Taro Fuse and Liana B. Baker
| TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba
Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its
chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and
Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
South Korea's SK Hynix Inc and Taiwan's Foxconn
are the other bidders, they said, adding that Broadcom
has partnered with U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake Partners
LP.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not
authorised to speak on the matter publicly.
There were about 10 bidders in the first round of offers,
sources have said previously.
Toshiba has said it needs to sell most or all of the prized
business to cover charges related to U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse Electric that threaten the Japanese conglomerate's
future.
(Reporting by Taro Fuse in TOKYO and Liana B. Baker in SAN
FRANCISCO; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)