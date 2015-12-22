TOKYO Dec 22 Japan's financial regulator will
fine an Ernst & Young affiliate after the firm's audit of
Toshiba Corp failed to spot the nation's worst
accounting scandal in four years, a source familiar with the
process told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) will fine Ernst & Young
ShinNihon LLC 2 billion yen ($16.5 million) and suspend it form
taking on new business contracts for three months, in a decision
expected to made on Tuesday, the source said, requesting
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Toshiba said on Monday it would book a record net loss this
year and cut about 5 percent of its workforce as the sprawling
conglomerate, reeling from the $1.3 billion scandal, focuses on
chips and nuclear energy.
($1 = 121.1800 yen)
(Reporting by Takahiko Wada, Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing
by Stephen Coates)