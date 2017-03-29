French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after facing billions in cost overruns and years-long delays at U.S. power projects. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.