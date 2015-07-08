TOKYO, July 8 Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp denied a report that it was seeking a commitment line from banks to secure funding in case an investigation into past accounting practices hurts its creditworthiness.

The Yomiuri newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported on Wednesday that Toshiba had consulted with banks about a commitment line in the event the investigation hurts demand for the company's commercial paper, issued for short-term financing.

"We are not seeing a worsening in short-term financing," a spokeswoman for the company told Reuters. "There is no truth to the story that says we made such a request." (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)