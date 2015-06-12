TOKYO, June 12 Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said an internal inquiry had found instances of irregular accounting worth another 3.6 billion yen, on top of the 50 billion yen already announced.

Toshiba has not closed its books for the year that ended in March because of investigations into its book-keeping.

It has said previously that accounting problems likely led to profits being overstated by at least 50 billion yen ($400 million) in recent years. These discoveries are being examined by a third-party committee.

Toshiba said in a statement on Friday that an internal investigation running in parallel to the third-party inquiry had found another 12 instances of irregularities in the five years through March, 2014.

They included not making provisions for a cancelled contract, postponed recording of expenses and underestimating material costs, it said.

Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses range from laptop computers to nuclear power plants, have fallen about 15 percent since the company disclosed an initial internal investigation in early April. ($1 = 123.7400 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by David Clarke)