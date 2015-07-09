* Probe looking at cause as well as size of problems -sources

* Investigation due to conclude by mid-July

By Ritsuko Ando and Reiji Murai

TOKYO, July 9 An independent investigation of Toshiba Corp's accounting irregularities is looking at the role played by top officials, people familiar with the matter said, a move that could force a management overhaul at the Japanese conglomerate.

As the probe has widened from looking into accounting errors at Toshiba's infrastructure business to checking books for a broad range of operations, investigators have interviewed upper management and examined their internal e-mails in an effort to find the root cause of irregularities, they added.

In the biggest Japanese accounting scandal since medical device and camera maker Olympus admitted in 2011 it used improper accounting to conceal investment losses, Toshiba has seen its market value slide by a quarter or $4 billion since the probe began in April.

Profit writedowns could come to more than 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion), one source has said - an amount at least three times more than initial estimates. Other people familiar with the matter have said Toshiba is set to tap banks for a credit line worth up 600 billion yen.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to talk to media. Toshiba said it did not know the content of the investigation and has denied that it is seeking a credit line.

The probe, which is being led by two accountants and two lawyers, is due to conclude in mid-July.

Investigators, in recent interviews with Toshiba executives, have focused much of their questioning on a push by top management to grow revenue outside the conglomerate's ailing nuclear business following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, the sources said.

Their central theory is that executives set overly aggressive targets in new businesses such as smart meters and electronic toll booths, which encouraged officials to understate costs and overestimate revenue in those businesses, they said.

($1 = 121.4400 yen) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)