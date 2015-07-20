* Report set to show profits overstated by close to 170 bln
yen
* Scandal comes as Japan trying to improve corporate
governance
* CEO Tanaka, vice chairman Sasaki expected to step down in
Sept
* Financial regulator to consider imposing fine
TOKYO, July 20 A probe into an accounting
scandal at Toshiba Corp is expected to find that top
management were responsible for failures on a company-wide
scale, setting the stage for a board overhaul, results
restatements and potentially hefty fines.
The summary report by an independent committee, due on
Monday at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT), is likely to show faulty
book-keeping led to profits being overstated by close to 170
billion yen ($1.4 billion) over several years, people briefed on
the probe said last week. That would be more than three times
Toshiba's initial estimate.
It is also likely to lead eventually to 300-400 billion yen
in charges related to overstated profits and various writedowns,
other people familiar with the matter said, although it was
unclear how much of that would be booked for the business year
that ended in March.
Such numbers would significantly dent Toshiba's results. The
semiconductors-to-nuclear conglomerate reported just 50.8
billion yen in net profit for the previous financial year.
A Toshiba spokesman said the company was still waiting for
the report and had not yet compiled estimates. The company is
scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday.
Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the latest
year because of the probe, which also forced the company to
cancel its annual dividend.
The investigation comes as Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
is trying to improve the country's corporate governance in order
to attract more foreign investors. This is the country's biggest
business scandal since camera and medical-equipment maker
Olympus Corp's 13-year cover-up of $1.7 billion in losses blew
up in late 2011.
The scandal also shakes a stalwart of Japanese industry,
which has regularly supplied leaders to Japan's biggest business
lobby. Toshiba remains Japan's 10th-biggest company by assets
and market value despite its stock price falling 26 percent
since the scandal surfaced in early April.
It is Toshiba's second probe in less then two years. In
October 2013 it announced it had found that subsidiary Toshiba
Medical information Systems had overstated results for several
years.
IRREGULAR BOOKKEEPING ENCOURAGED
Company officials initially expected smaller overstatements
than now appear likely, and had briefly considered an
extraordinary dividend to make up for the missed payout. That
now looks unlikely given the mounting problems.
Investigators have focused on the theory that executives,
worried about the impact of the 2011 Fukushima disaster on its
nuclear business, set overly aggressive targets for new
operations such as smart meters and electronic toll booths,
encouraging irregular bookkeeping, according to sources.
After interviewing officials and studying emails, the
committee has concluded that top executives, including CEO Hisao
Tanaka and his predecessor Norio Sasaki, pressured divisions to
meet targets and were aware of the irregularities, sources said.
Tanaka and Sasaki, who is currently vice chairman, will
likely step down and more than half of the board will be
replaced at a shareholders' meeting in September, sources said.
Based on Monday's report, the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission will consider recommending that the
Financial Services Agency fine the company, a regulatory source
said.
