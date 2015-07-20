* Report shows profits overstated by $1.2 bln
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, July 20 Japan's Toshiba Corp
overstated its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22
billion) over several years in accounting irregularities
involving top management, an independent investigation said in a
report on Monday.
In the country's biggest corporate scandal in years, the
findings could lead to the restatement of earnings, a board
overhaul and potentially hefty fines at the computers-to-nuclear
conglomerate.
Toshiba President and Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka and his
predecessor, Vice Chairman Norio Sasaki, were aware of the
overstatement of profits and delay in reporting losses in a
corporate culture that "avoided going against superiors'
wishes," the investigating committee said in a report filed by
Toshiba to the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The overstatement was roughly triple Toshiba's initial
estimate. Sources have said Tanaka and Sasaki would resign in
the coming months and most of the board would be replaced to
take responsibility for the shortcomings.
The report said Tanaka and Sasaki had set operating profit
targets that the heads of divisions were required to meet,
applying pressure by hinting at withdrawing from areas that
underperformed.
"Within Toshiba, there was a corporate culture in which one
could not go against the wishes of superiors," the report said.
"Therefore, when top management presented 'challenges',
division presidents, line managers and employees below them
continually carried out inappropriate accounting practices to
meet targets in line with the wishes of their superiors."
Sources said previously that one of the investigators'
theories was that top executives, worried about the impact of
the 2011 Fukushima disaster on nuclear business, set unrealistic
targets for new operations such as smart meters and electronic
toll booths.
The report did not mention Fukushima, but said such pressure
was particularly strong in fiscal years 2011 and 2012.
Improper accounting included overstatements and booking
profits early or pushing back the recording of losses or
charges, and such steps often led to even higher targets being
set for divisions in the following period.
"This led to a need to carry out improper accounting of an
even bigger scale, and as this was repeated, the scale of the
inappropriate book-keeping also expanded," it said.
GOVERNANCE PUSH
The investigation comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
trying to improve the country's corporate governance in order to
attract more foreign investors.
This is Japan's biggest business scandal since camera and
medical equipment maker Olympus Corp's 13-year cover-up of $1.7
billion in losses blew up in late 2011.
The revelations shake one of the stalwarts of Japanese
industry. Toshiba remains Japan's 10th-biggest company by assets
and market value despite its stock price falling 26 percent
since the scandal surfaced in early April.
The report said much of the improper accounting, stretching
back to fiscal 2008, was intentional and would have been
difficult for auditors to detect.
Toshiba has not been able to close its books for the latest
year because of the probe, which also forced the company to
cancel its annual dividend.
Toshiba's shares are "almost certain" to be placed under
special monitoring, according to a stock exchange source, who
added that he doubted it would be delisted.
The source also said the bourse was considering a penalty
for breach of contract, which would be around 91 million yen
based on Toshiba's market capitalisation.
Last week, other sources said the company was expecting
300-400 billion yen ($2.4-3.2 billion) in charges include the
overstated profits as well as various writedowns.
In a positive sign for Toshiba, however, its main lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp announced that it would continue
supporting the company.
Toshiba is due to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. (0800
GMT) on Tuesday, shortly before the investigating committee is
to hold a separate news conference at 7 p.m. (1000 GMT).
(Additional reporting by Takahiko Wada and Taro Fuse; Editing
by William Mallard and Mike Collett-White)