* CEO Tanaka, two predecessors resign; chairman to become
CEO
* Finance minister warns scandal could dent investor
confidence
* Exec denies Westinghouse weighed on finances
* Toshiba shares rise 6 pct in relief rally
(Adds comments on Westinghouse, background)
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, July 21 Toshiba Corp's chief
executive Hisao Tanaka and a string of other senior officials
resigned on Tuesday for their roles in the country's biggest
accounting scandal in years.
Tanaka will be temporarily replaced by Chairman Masashi
Muromachi after an independent inquiry found the CEO had been
aware the company had inflated its profits by $1.2 billion over
a period of several years.
"I see this as the most damaging event for our brand in the
company's 140-year history," Tanaka told a news conference after
making a ritual deep bow of contrition to a flurry of camera
shutters and flashes.
"I don't think these problems can be overcome overnight."
Muromachi is considered a safe pair of hands to lead Toshiba
through its current turmoil before handing the reins to a
successor. The company plans to announce next month the delayed
business results for the financial year ended in March.
Tanaka's predecessors as presidents of the
laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate, Vice Chairman Norio Sasaki and
adviser Atsutoshi Nishida, will also step down after the
third-party report showed they played a part in the
overstatement of profits going back to the 2008 financial year.
A total of eight officials resigned on Tuesday and Tanaka
said that the company is now considering appointing outside
directors to over half of its board seats.
Monday's report by an outside panel of accountants and
lawyers said Toshiba had overstated its operating profit by
151.8 billion yen ($1.22 billion), roughly triple Toshiba's
initial estimate.
Tanaka and Sasaki pressured business divisions to meet
difficult targets and knew they were overstating profits and
delaying the reporting of losses, amid a culture of not going
against the wishes of superiors, the report said.
Koichi Ueda, an attorney and head of the panel, said he was
surprised by what they had found.
"That a company that represents Japan, to be doing something
like this institutionally, was shocking," he told reporters on
Tuesday.
Tanaka did not dispute the findings, but said he had no
intention of encouraging accounting irregularities.
"It's not my understanding that I gave orders for improper
accounting, but the reality is that such an observation has been
made," Tanaka said.
The findings are expected to lead to the restatement of
earnings and potentially hefty fines in Japan's worst boardroom
scandal since Olympus Corp was found to have covered up $1.7
billion in losses.
RISKS TO INVESTOR CONFIDENCE
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said earlier on Tuesday
that the accounting irregularities at Toshiba were "very
regrettable", coming at a time when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is
trying to regain global investors' confidence with better
corporate governance guidelines.
Aso declined to comment when asked if Toshiba would face any
kind of financial penalty. Sources have said regulators were
beginning their own review of Toshiba's book-keeping, based on
Monday's report.
Some analysts have voiced concerns that there could be more
issues ahead, including a possible writedown on Toshiba's
Westinghouse nuclear business which was not a major target of
the latest probe.
A Toshiba executive brushed off suggestions that the $5.4
billlion the company invested in Westinghouse in 2006 had
weighed on its finances and led to improper accounting, saying
the business was doing well.
"Compared with the time of the acquisition, operating profit
has expanded a great deal," Keizo Maeda, executive vice
president, told reporters.
Shares in Toshiba rose 6 percent on Tuesday on relief the
report had few nasty surprises. But they are still down over 20
percent since Toshiba first disclosed cases of accounting
irregularities in early April.
Rating Agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday that the
required restatement of Toshiba's profit could lead to its
credit rating being downgraded.
"Institutional investors and other long-term funds have
already unloaded Toshiba shares, so currently the stock price is
being driven by short-term investors," said Takatoshi Itoshima,
chief portfolio manager at Commons Asset Management.
($1 = 124.3400 yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka, Chang-Ran Kim and Ayai
Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Pullin and Rachel Armstrong)