Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Nov 27 Embattled Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was thinking of splitting off most of its chip business into a separate company, with listing the business an option - a move that would help it raise capital in the wake of a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.
But Toshiba Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi told reporters that NAND flash memory chips remained a core part of the conglomerate's business and that division would not be sold. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Edwina Gibbs; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)