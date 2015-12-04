Dec 4 Recommendation from Japan's securities
watchdog to fine Toshiba Corp for accounting violations
will be announced on Monday, Nikkei reported.
A source told Reuters last month that the Securities and
Exchange Surveillance Commission was likely to recommend the
Financial Services Agency to fine Toshiba about 7 billion yen
($57 million), in what would be a record in the country for
accounting-related violations.
Toshiba, whose business spans household electronics to
nuclear power, has said it inflated profits by about 155 billion
yen over about seven years.
A third-party probe set up by Toshiba to investigate its
accounting practices was given a failing grade late last month
by half of a group of influential lawyers, who said it was not
sufficiently independent and did not examine a key division.
