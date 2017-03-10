TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday he thought Toshiba Corp's prospects of reporting its third-quarter earnings by a March 14 deadline depend in large part on whether its nuclear unit Westinghouse decides to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"On the U.S. side, they have to decide about (whether to file for) Chapter 11 quickly and until they do that, it seems it is difficult for them to file their earnings," he told a regular post-cabinet briefing.

Toshiba's shares were down 1 percent in morning trade after his comments.

(Reporting by Takeshi Umekawa and Junko Fujita; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)