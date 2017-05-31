TOKYO, June 1 Toshiba Corp has moved
some of the assets of its memory chip unit back to the parent
company to ward off Western Digital Corp's legal claim
that the Japanese conglomerate cannot sell the unit without the
U.S. partner's consent.
The move was meant to address Western Digital's demand that
Toshiba reverse a move to put their joint venture interests into
a unit that was set up in preparation for the sale.
Toshiba, the world's second-largest NAND chip maker, is
depending on the sale to cover billions of dollars in cost
overruns at its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.
Western Digital, which jointly owns a semiconductor plant
with Toshiba in Japan, sought international arbitration in mid
May to stop Toshiba from selling its chips arm.
In a letter dated May 31, Toshiba lawyers told Western
Digital that the transfer back of the joint venture interests to
the parent "puts this matter to rest," a move that would allow
Toshiba to press ahead with the sale process.
The letter, seen by Reuters, also notes that the joint
venture interests at issue relate just to financing vehicles for
some of the manufacturing equipment and have a total value of
less than 5 percent of Toshiba's memory chip business, which it
has valued at at least 2 trillion yen ($18 billion).
A spokesman for Western Digital said the company could not
immediately comment.
Suitors for the chip business include U.S. chipmaker
Broadcom Ltd which has teamed up with private equity
firm Silver Lake, and Bain Capital which has partnered with
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix, sources have said.
Taiwan's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd 2, also formed a consortium with its
Japanese unit Sharp Corp 6753 to bid in the second
round, they said.
Separate sources told Reuters this week that Western Digital
may join a consortium of Japanese government money and KKR & Co
