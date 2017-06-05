TOKYO, June 5 Apple Inc and Amazon.com
Inc will join Foxconn's bid for Toshiba
Corp's semiconductor business, the Nikkei business
daily quoted Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou as saying on Monday.
The two U.S. technology giants plan to "chip in funds", Gou
said, according the interview with the newspaper. It was not
immediately clear if this would take the form of a direct
investment in the semiconductor unit or would be financing for
the deal.
Taiwan's Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co Ltd, has also partnered with its Japanese unit Sharp
Corp in its bid.
Representatives for Apple and Amazon were not immediately
available for comment.
Toshiba is depending on the sale of the unit, the world's
second-largest NAND chip maker, to cover billions of dollars in
cost overruns at its now bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit
Westinghouse.
Foxconn is not seen as a frontrunner in the sale of the
unit, which Toshiba has valued at at least $18 billion, due to
its deep ties with China. The Japanese government has said it
will block any deal that would risk the transfer of key chip
technology out of the country.
