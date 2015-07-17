Nikkei hits 4-mth low as US strike on Syria hurts risk sentiment
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
TOKYO, July 17 Toshiba Corp said on Friday that the third-party committee that it had commissioned to look into accounting irregularities would submit its report to the company at around 7 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday.
The Japanese conglomerate will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. (0800 GMT) on the following day after releasing the entire text of the report, it said on Friday.
A summary of the report will be released late on Monday, the firm said.
Toshiba expects 300-400 billion yen ($2.4-3.2 billion) in charges related to improper accounting in an expanding probe that is set to force Chief Executive Hisao Tanaka to step down, sources familiar with the matter have said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades
WASHINGTON, April 6 The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission is moving quickly to replace the Obama administration's landmark net neutrality rules and wants internet service providers to voluntarily agree to maintain an open internet, three sources briefed on the meeting said Thursday.