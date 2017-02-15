GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
TOKYO Feb 15 Shares of Toshiba Corp tumbled 10 percent on Wednesday morning after the electronics conglomerate said it would book a $6.3 billion hit to its U.S. nuclear unit, a writedown that wipes out its shareholder equity.
Highlighting the scale of its financial concerns, Toshiba also ramped up plans to raise cash, announcing it would consider selling most, even all, of its stake in its prized flash-memory chips business.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* U.S. stocks end flat, though Amazon.com, Whole Foods deal weighs
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.