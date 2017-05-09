BRIEF-EQT agrees to increase size of board to 13 directors after Rice Energy merger
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing
TOKYO May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
In a May 3 letter sent by Toshiba's lawyers, Toshiba disputed Western Digital's argument that the Japanese firm had breached their joint contract by transferring their joint venture's rights to the chip unit.
Toshiba also said it would pursue all available remedies if Western Digital continues to interfere with the sale process. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* EQT says co agreed, subject to approval of shareholders, to increase size of board to 13 directors upon effective time of merger with Rice Energy - SEC filing
* Vornado joint venture acquires 99-year leasehold of Farley post office
June 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2045 GMT on Monday: