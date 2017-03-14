GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks end flat though Amazon deal weighs; dollar dips
TOKYO, March 14 Shares of Toshiba Corp fell 4 percent after sources said the electronics conglomerate was extending its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings as its auditors have not agreed to sign off on them.
The extension would be the second after Toshiba postponed it a month ago to probe potential problems at Westinghouse.
In early trading, Toshiba shares fell 4.1 percent to 206.1 yen, against the broader market's 0.1 percent decline.
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Friday as energy shares rebounded with oil prices, offsetting losses for consumer staple companies on news that internet retailer Amazon.com Inc was buying Whole Foods Market Inc.
June 16 A CenturyLink Inc employee claimed she lost her job for blowing the whistle on the telecom company's sales culture, according to a Bloomberg report on Friday.