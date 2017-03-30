UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
TOKYO, March 30 Toshiba Corp's shareholders on Thursday approved a proposal to split off the Japanese company's NAND flash memory unit, paving the way for the sale of most of its prized business.
In the wake of mounting losses at its U.S. nuclear arm Westinghouse, Toshiba plans to sell a majority stake or even all of the chip unit.
Toshiba has said it expects the business to be valued at at least $18 billion.
($1 = 111.2100 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.