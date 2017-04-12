UPDATE 1-N.Korea says American detainee Warmbier released on humanitarian grounds
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it had released American citizen Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that a lack of clarity on why auditors did not sign off on Toshiba Corp's earnings is problematic for shareholders and financial markets.
Aso, who is also head of the country's financial regulator, said this uncertainty could cause confusion for stock and bond markets.
Aso also said he did not want investors to lose faith in Japan's financial markets simply based on Toshiba's problems.
Toshiba filed twice-delayed business results on Tuesday without an endorsement from its auditor and warned its very survival was in doubt, deepening a prolonged crisis at the industrial conglomerate. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it had released American citizen Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
SEOUL, June 15 North Korea said on Thursday it has released American Otto Warmbier "on humanitarian grounds" after he had been held prisoner for 17 months.
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.