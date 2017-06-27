MOVES-Goldman Americas M&A co-head Feldgoise to retire -sources
June 28 Stephan Feldgoise, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, is retiring on July 1, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
TOKYO, June 27 Western Digital Corp said it and private equity firm KKR & Co LP had resubmitted a bid for Toshiba Corp's prized flash memory chip unit.
As part of the bid, Western Digital will provide debt financing to facilitate a sale, the U.S. firm said in a brief statement.
Western Digital, which jointly runs Toshiba's main semiconductor plant, has been feuding bitterly with its Japanese partner over the sale of the world's No. 2 producer of NAND chips and has sought a U.S. court injunction to prevent any deal that does not have its consent.
Toshiba is seeking to sign a definitive agreement with its preferred bidder - a group led by the Japanese government and including U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital - by Wednesday, the day of its annual shareholders meeting.
Toshiba did not have immediate comment.
