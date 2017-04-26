ALMATY, April 26 The bankruptcy of Toshiba
Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co will have no
negative impact on the finances of its minority shareholder
Kazatomprom, the Kazakh uranium miner said on Wednesday.
Kazatomprom said in a statement that it held a put option
that would allow the firm to sell its entire 10 percent stake in
Westinghouse back to Toshiba at the price of the original
purchase.
Kazatomprom, which paid $540 million for the stake in 2007,
did not explicitly say whether it would execute the option.
Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last month after being hit
by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors
under construction in the U.S. Southeast.
