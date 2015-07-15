TOKYO, July 15 Toshiba Corp Chief
Executive Hisao Tanaka will step down in September along with
other board members including Vice Chairman Norio Sasaki to take
responsibility for accounting irregularities at the Japanese
conglomerate, sources said.
An independent investigation was looking at the role played
by top officials, a move that could force a management overhaul,
Reuters reported earlier this month, citing people familiar with
the matter.
The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Toshiba was
expected to announce Tanaka's resignation when the investigative
committee releases its report next week. (s.nikkei.com/1DeWJON)
(Reporting by Reiji Murai and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen
Coates)