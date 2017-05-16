BRIEF-Boeing, Monarch Airlines announce 737 MAX services agreements
* Boeing, monarch announce 737 max services agreements and new engineering joint venture partnership
TOKYO May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.
Western Digital has sought international arbitration to stop Toshiba from selling its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate. (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Sunworks Inc - a new project for a 1.1 Megawatt (MW) solar system will be constructed at CSP labs in Pleasant Grove, California
* Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc - Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. Released voting recommendations report for fund's annual meeting of stockholders