TOKYO May 16 Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday that it was "very important" for Toshiba Corp and its joint venture partner Western Digital Corp to cooperate, rather than be at odds.

Western Digital has sought international arbitration to stop Toshiba from selling its chips arm without its consent, potentially derailing a much-needed capital injection for the Japanese conglomerate. (Reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)