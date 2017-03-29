French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $9.8 billion in liabilities as of the end of December.
The Japanese conglomerate said Westinghouse would be off its consolidated books as of the end of this month.
Toshiba said its own net loss for this fiscal year could reach 1 trillion yen ($9.00 billion), versus its previous estimate of 390 billion yen. ($1 = 111.1400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.