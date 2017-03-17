BRIEF-Bengal Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government is not considering steps to support embattled conglomerate Toshiba Corp , Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.
Toshiba this week missed submitting audited third-quarter earnings for a second time and said it would consider selling a majority stake in the Westinghouse nuclear unit at the centre of its financial troubles.
Sources have told Reuters that a fund backed by the government may invest as a minority stakeholder in Toshiba's memory chip business, which the company is looking to sell to raise cash. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Crude oil sales revenue was $2.2 million in Q4 2017, which is 4pct lower than $2.3 million recorded in Q3 2017
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.