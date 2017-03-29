French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
TOKYO, March 29 The Japanese government is aware that Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.
Suga, the government's chief spokesman, told a regular news conference he wants the Japanese and U.S. governments to continue to exchange information about Westinghouse. (Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* CGG: following agreement with key financial creditors, cgg begins legal process to implement balance sheet restructuring and create sustainable capital structure
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.