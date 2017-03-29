TOKYO, March 29 The Japanese government is aware that Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Suga, the government's chief spokesman, told a regular news conference he wants the Japanese and U.S. governments to continue to exchange information about Westinghouse. (Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)