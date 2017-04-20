BRIEF-Alarmforce reports Q2 earnings of C$0.20 per share
* Alarmforce reports second quarter 2017 financial results and sale of US subscribers
TOKYO, April 20 Western Digital Corp, the U.S. partner of Toshiba Corp in a semiconductor venture, is in talks with state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) and the Development Bank of Japan and would consider a joint bid with them for the chip business, a senior official said on Thursday.
Western Digital, which operates a chip plant with financially strapped Toshiba in Japan, has discussed antitrust issues with Toshiba and both agreed that they shouldn't be an obstacle to a Western Digital bid, Mark Long, chief financial officer and chief strategy officer, told Reuters in an interview.
Toshiba, which expects to book a net loss of $9 billion for the business year that began this month, is selling most or all of the prized chip unit to fill a vast balance sheet hole left its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co, which filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors last month. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by William Mallard)
* Alarmforce reports second quarter 2017 financial results and sale of US subscribers
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: AU Small Finance Bank Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal, NABARD Chairman HK Bhanwala to inaugurate bank's corporate office in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Sing
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.