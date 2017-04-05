* Dismissal designed to reassure clients before bankruptcy
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, April 5 Toshiba Corp sacked
Westinghouse Electric Co's chairman two days before the U.S.
nuclear engineering subsidiary filed for bankruptcy protection
last week, as the Japanese firm tries to draw a line under the
travails of a business that has cost it billions of dollars.
A spokesman for Toshiba said Danny Roderick was replaced as
Westinghouse's chairman by Mamoru Hatazawa, chief of Toshiba's
nuclear division, on March 27, two days before the Chapter 11
filing. Hatazawa's role would be temporary, he added.
Roderick, described by industry and company insiders as more
salesman than engineer, was the driving force behind Toshiba's
nuclear ambitions.
Toshiba said the executive change, only the second to be
made at the top level since the Westinghouse crisis began to
unfold in December, was intended to reassure clients in advance
of the bankruptcy filing. Shigenori Shiga, a former Westinghouse
boss, resigned as Toshiba's chairman earlier this year.
Calls to Roderick seeking comment went unanswered.
A source familiar with the matter said Jeffrey Benjamin,
responsible for delivering on new power plant projects had also
left. Benjamin did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Benjamin, a veteran nuclear engineer, was appointed in 2013.
According to the Westinghouse website, new projects now fall
under David Durham, a former GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
executive, who joined Westinghouse in 2015.
A spokeswoman for Westinghouse said the decision to remove
Roderick had come from Toshiba. "The action was completed by
Toshiba in their role as parent company," she said, declining to
comment on other executive departures.
Roderick joined Pittsburgh-based Westinghouse as chief
executive from a nuclear joint venture of General Electric Co
and Hitachi Ltd. He took up his role in
September 2012, a year after Japan's Fukushima disaster hit the
industry.
In 2016 he took the helm of Toshiba's entire energy
business, as the group restructured following an accounting
scandal in 2015.
He was moved back to managing just Westinghouse when Shiga
resigned as Toshiba's chairman earlier this year as the crisis
spread.
In an interview with Reuters in 2015 Roderick said he was
"pretty confident" in achieving Westinghouse's goal of winning
orders to construct 64 nuclear reactors worldwide over the next
15 years. At the time the industry was still struggling to
recover from the impact of Fukushima.
But billions of dollars of cost overruns at four reactors
under construction in the U.S. southeast pushed Westinghouse
into bankruptcy and resulted in a near-crippling net loss of $9
billion at Toshiba.
At the heart of the failure was Westinghouse's troubled
purchase of a U.S. nuclear power plant construction company from
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV in late 2015, during
Roderick's tenure.
Toshiba is investigating whether executives sought to
influence accounting practices in connection with that deal.
Toshiba has twice been forced to delay its October-December
earnings report, in part to continue that investigation.
