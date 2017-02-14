TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said
it has asked regulators to allow it to delay the release of its
earnings, including a writedown on its U.S. nuclear business, by
a month while it probes internal controls at its Westinghouse
unit.
Toshiba said in a statement it needs to look at allegations
that Westinghouse's management exerted inappropriate pressure
over the calculation of assets and liabilities for the nuclear
construction company it bought from Chicago Bridge & Iron
.
Toshiba was due to announce quarterly earnings on Tuesday
but now says it wants an extension, which if approved would
extend the deadline to March 14.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)