China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TOKYO Jan 27 Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it had chosen PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as its auditor from the business year starting April 1, replacing Ernst & Young's local affiliate after a debilitating accounting scandal last year.
Toshiba also said it had paid the 7.37 billion yen ($62.32 million) fine imposed by Japan's financial regulators for the accounting irregularities.
($1 = 118.2700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)