TOKYO Jan 27 Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it had chosen PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as its auditor from the business year starting April 1, replacing Ernst & Young's local affiliate after a debilitating accounting scandal last year.

Toshiba also said it had paid the 7.37 billion yen ($62.32 million) fine imposed by Japan's financial regulators for the accounting irregularities.

($1 = 118.2700 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)