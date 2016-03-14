March 14 Japanese industrial conglomerate
Toshiba Corp said it is in late-stage talks to sell its
white goods business to Chinese household appliance giant Midea
Group Co Ltd, Nikkei reported on Monday.
The deal is expected to fetch tens of billions of yen, the
Japanese business daily reported. (s.nikkei.com/1S07FIU)
Toshiba granted Canon Inc exclusive negotiating
rights for its medical equipment unit, earlier this month, after
a hotly contested auction, with a report putting Canon's offer
at more than $6 billion.
