Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori
Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge
write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power
unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Shiga was chairman of Westinghouse when the unit booked
charges of $930 million in fiscal 2012 and $390 million in
fiscal 2013, which Toshiba failed to flag at the time in
violation of the Tokyo bourse's disclosure rules.
Toshiba did not immediately respond to a request for comment
outside regular business hours. (s.nikkei.com/2kBzwn3)
The Japanese conglomerate's nomination committee will decide
on the matter of Shiga's resignation and an announcement could
come as soon as Feb. 14, the Nikkei reported on Friday.
Westinghouse Chairman Danny Roderick is also expected to
resign as president of Toshiba's in-house energy systems and
solutions company, the Japanese business daily reported.
