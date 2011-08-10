TOKYO Aug 10 Toshiba Corp , the world's No.2 maker of flash memory, said on Monday that its prices have held up in a tough market that has seen a sharp fall in spot prices of NAND.

"The market itself is not so good," Kiyoshi Kobayashi, head of Toshiba's semiconductor unit, told analysts and reporters. "But our prices towards our main customers are more solid."

Toshiba, which trails South Korea's Samsung Electronics , is a supplier to Apple Inc and has benefited from strong sales of tablet PCs and smartphones.

