* Toshiba: could fall short of H1 chip business op forecast
of Y55 bln
* NAND flash memory market is "not so good" -company
official
* Toshiba shares end day up 1.2 pct, prior to briefing
(Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, Aug 10 Toshiba Corp , the world's
No.2 maker of flash memory, on Wednesday warned that profits in
its chip business could fall short of expectations, citing weak
PC sales, faltering U.S. and European economies and a higher
yen.
"We have not given up yet, but there is risk of
undershooting," said Kiyoshi Kobayashi, head of Toshiba's
semiconductor unit, referring to the firm's operating profit
forecast for its semiconductor business in April-September of 55
billion yen ($712 million).
"Usually, we start to see a pickup in demand for NAND (flash
memory chips at this time of year), it is coming a bit late. And
the yen's gains have just been too big," Kobayashi told analysts
and reporters.
The company's chip business posted an operating profit of
1.6 billion yen for the April-June quarter, down more than 90
percent from a year earlier.
While Kobayashi said the overall NAND market was "not so
good", he added that Toshiba has been faring relatively well
thanks to big clients that enjoy solid sales.
He said that price falls for its NAND flash memory chips
have been much smaller than those traded in the spot market.
"We are doing various (business) with a company that has
good mobile phone sales," he said, without naming the client.
Toshiba, which trails South Korea's Samsung Electronics
, is a supplier to Apple Inc and has
benefited from strong sales of tablet PCs and smartphones.
Prior to the briefing, Toshiba shares ended up 1.2 percent
at 344 yen, in line with a 1.1 percent gain in the benchmark
Nikkei average .
($1 = 77.290 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by
Joseph Radford)