TOKYO Nov 30 Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday that it will close three of its six discrete chip-making facilities in Japan in the first half of the fiscal year starting in April 2012, while boosting production capacity of its power chips and consolidating output.

It also said it will cut production of its analog chips and image sensors at its Oita plant, discrete chips at its Himeji plant, and its photonic chips at its Kita Kyushu plant -- all in western Japan -- from the end of December to the beginning of January. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)