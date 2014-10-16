BRIEF-Anchor Capital announces extension of time to complete deal with Mark One Lifestyle
* Anchor Capital Corporation announces extension of time to complete qualifying transaction and update to proposed qualifying transaction
Oct 16 Toshiba Corp said it had signed an agreement with United Technologies Corp to strengthen strategic collaboration through their joint venture, Toshiba Carrier Corp, which develops air-conditioning equipment.
The deal will expand the venture's engineering and sales resources outside Japan and establish engineering centers in the United States and Europe.
The venture will also explore manufacturing opportunities in India and North America, the companies said. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* M&T Bank Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 3.75% to 4.00% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* on March 10, entered underwriting agreement relating to offer, sale in offering of $100 million amount of 4.500% subordinated notes due 2027 Source text - http://bit.ly/2nofodR Further company coverage: