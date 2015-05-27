TOKYO May 27 Japanese industrial conglomerate
Toshiba Corp is considering paying a special dividend
to compensate investors after skipping a year-end payment due to
a probe into accounting irregularities, sources familiar with
the situation said.
The company has set up a third-party committee to conduct an
independent inquiry into book-keeping errors that led to profits
being overstated by at least $415 million in recent years.
The company has delayed its fourth-quarter earnings
announcement and suspended a year-end dividend payment due to
the investigation. So far, it has said it was likely to mark
down operating profit by at least 50 billion yen ($415 million)
for the three years through March 2014.
The sources said that Toshiba executives were considering a
way to compensate investors after the investigation is done and
if results, once announced, show its finances are strong enough.
Toshiba declined to comment on possible dividend payments,
saying the investigation was still ongoing.
Separate sources, including a regulator and senior company
official, said on Tuesday that the inquiry was likely to take
more than a month, meaning Toshiba would be unable to file its
annual report, the equivalent of a Form 10-K, before the end of
June as required.
Shares of Toshiba, whose businesses extend from laptop
computers to nuclear power plants, have slid about 20 percent
since it disclosed an initial internal probe in early April.
