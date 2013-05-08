* Toshiba sees op profit of $2.6 bln for 2013/14, up 34 pct
* Logs Q4 operating profit of 96 bln yen vs 115 bln yen a
year ago
TOKYO, May 8 Japan's Toshiba Corp
forecast a 34 percent jump in operating profit for this fiscal
year, boosted by strong sales of its flash memory chips, but the
outlook fell short of market expectations as it struggles to
turn around its TV division.
Toshiba, a leading chipmaker in Japan and supplier to Apple
Inc, said on Wednesday it expects its operating profit
to reach 260 billion yen ($2.6 billion) for the year ending
March 31, 2014, missing the average forecast of 345.7 billion
yen profit among 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toshiba Corporate Executive Vice President Makoto Kubo told
reporters that the company had set a conservative estimate for
this business year based on uncertainty in TV and computer
markets, as well as risks related to its memory chip sales in
the second half of the year.
Last month, SanDisk Corp raised its revenue
forecast for this year and said it expects NAND memory chips to
fetch higher prices.
For the year that ended in March, Toshiba logged an
operating profit of 194.3 billion yen, down 4.1 percent from the
previous year and undershooting its January guidance of 260
billion yen and an average 251.80 billion yen profit expected by
21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The No. 2 maker of NAND flash memory chips after Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, which also competes against
Hitachi Ltd in nuclear reactors, blamed the weak
performance on a 24.4 billion yen operating loss in its digital
products division, which makes televisions and personal
computers.
The TV division alone accounted for 50 billion yen in losses
in 2012/13.
Shares in Toshiba, a $22 billion firm that employs more than
200,000 people worldwide and is one of Japan's biggest
exporters, have rallied 52 percent since the beginning of the
year, compared with a 37 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark
Nikkei average.