TOKYO, April 5 Japan's Toshiba Corp is considering joining hands with South Korea's SK hynix Semiconductor Inc to bid for Japan's bankrupt memory-chip maker Elpida Memory, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

An industry source had told Reuters that Toshiba was out of the running to take over Elpida.

Micron Technology Inc is also bidding for the firm, sources have said. (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)