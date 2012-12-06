TOKYO Dec 6 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it plans to appeal against a decision by the European Commission to fine it and five others on charges of fixing prices for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes .

"Toshiba believes that the European Commission's conclusions are unfounded," the company said in a statement.

The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips and Panasonic Corp, a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in its biggest antitrust penalty. ($1 = 0.7652 euros) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Paul Tait)