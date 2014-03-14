TOKYO, March 14 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it had filed a lawsuit against SK Hynix Inc seeking damages over the suspected leak of its flagship NAND flash memory chip technology to the South Korean rival.

The suit, filed with the Tokyo district court, follows the arrest by Tokyo police of a former engineer at a Toshiba-affiliated chipmaker who was suspected of improperly providing technical data to SK Hynix. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Dominic Lau)